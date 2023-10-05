Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Stock: Analyzing the Quarterly Movement

The stock of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has gone down by -0.82% for the week, with a -2.92% drop in the past month and a 4.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.29% for BRO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.60% for BRO’s stock, with a 10.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.76. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is $78.50, which is $7.72 above the current market price. The public float for BRO is 236.43M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.73% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRO on October 05, 2023 was 1.06M shares.

BRO) stock’s latest price update

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO)’s stock price has soared by 1.59 in relation to previous closing price of 69.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-10-02 that Fifteen long-term dividend growth companies, AbbVie among them, will announce their annual increases in October. Most of the increases will be in the single digit range, with 10%+ increases expected from A. O. Smith, Lincoln Electric and Waste Connections. Microsoft announced a 10% dividend increase in September, and we’re still waiting for announcements from McDonald’s and Lockheed Martin.

Analysts’ Opinion of BRO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BRO stocks, with Keefe Bruyette repeating the rating for BRO by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for BRO in the upcoming period, according to Keefe Bruyette is $76 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BRO Trading at -2.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -3.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRO fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.14. In addition, Brown & Brown Inc. saw 23.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRO starting from Masojada Bronislaw Edmund, who purchase 4,000 shares at the price of $65.78 back on Jun 21. After this action, Masojada Bronislaw Edmund now owns 4,000 shares of Brown & Brown Inc., valued at $263,120 using the latest closing price.

PROCTOR H PALMER JR, the Director of Brown & Brown Inc., sale 448 shares at $65.68 during a trade that took place back on May 01, which means that PROCTOR H PALMER JR is holding 0 shares at $29,425 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BRO

Equity return is now at value 15.39, with 5.46 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.