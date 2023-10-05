Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BROG is also noteworthy at -0.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BROG is $14.00, which is $8.13 above than the current price. The public float for BROG is 88.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.03% of that float. The average trading volume of BROG on October 05, 2023 was 9.79K shares.

BROG) stock’s latest price update

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG) has seen a rise in its stock price by 6.92 in relation to its previous close of 5.49. However, the company has experienced a 8.91% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2021-11-03 that Brooge Energy, A Tollbooth At The Hormuz Chokepoint: A Midstream Stock You Do Not Want To Miss

BROG’s Market Performance

Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) has seen a 8.91% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 23.58% gain in the past month and a 19.91% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.61% for BROG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.54% for BROG’s stock, with a -2.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BROG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BROG stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for BROG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for BROG in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $13 based on the research report published on August 11, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

BROG Trading at 19.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BROG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.91%, as shares surge +19.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BROG rose by +8.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.79% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, Brooge Energy Limited saw 9.72% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Brooge Energy Limited (BROG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.