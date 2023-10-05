Brinker International Inc. (EAT) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EAT is at 2.40. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 14 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EAT is $38.44, which is $7.81 above the current market price. The public float for EAT is 43.56M, and currently, shorts hold a 11.61% of that float. The average trading volume for EAT on October 05, 2023 was 1.02M shares.

EAT) stock’s latest price update

Brinker International Inc. (NYSE: EAT)’s stock price has soared by 2.96 in relation to previous closing price of 29.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that All signs suggest that the U.S. economy is actually doing quite well. In the second quarter, U.S. GDP expanded at an impressive annualized real rate (over and above inflation) of 2.1% in the second quarter.

EAT’s Market Performance

Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has seen a 4.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -2.30% decline in the past month and a -14.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.81% for EAT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.03% for EAT’s stock, with a -16.26% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EAT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EAT stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for EAT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EAT in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $45 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EAT Trading at -9.86% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EAT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.32%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EAT rose by +4.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.95. In addition, Brinker International Inc. saw -4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EAT starting from Comings Douglas N., who sale 500 shares at the price of $40.51 back on Feb 08. After this action, Comings Douglas N. now owns 31,421 shares of Brinker International Inc., valued at $20,255 using the latest closing price.

Allen Wade, the SVP, Chief Digital Officer of Brinker International Inc., sale 347 shares at $40.73 during a trade that took place back on Feb 08, which means that Allen Wade is holding 24,763 shares at $14,133 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Brinker International Inc. (EAT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.