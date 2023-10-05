Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) has seen a -7.70% decrease in the past week, with a -12.81% drop in the past month, and a -28.37% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.24% for BRDG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.44% for BRDG stock, with a simple moving average of -26.50% for the last 200 days.

while the 36-month beta value is 1.78.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for BRDG is 29.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.37% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BRDG on October 05, 2023 was 137.04K shares.

BRDG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (NYSE: BRDG) has decreased by -1.28 when compared to last closing price of 8.62. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.70% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-11 that Bridge Investment Group’s share price has dropped over 30% in the past year, but its dividend yield is attractive at 6-7%. The company’s assets under management are rising quickly, particularly in fee-earning AUM, which bodes well for future growth. The lack of consistent earnings per share and a 100% payout ratio make it difficult to predict dividend growth, but the company has a strong return on invested capital of over 12%.

BRDG Trading at -19.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRDG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.16%, as shares sank -14.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRDG fell by -7.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.54. In addition, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc saw -29.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BRDG

Equity return is now at value -2.20, with -0.16 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc (BRDG) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.