Box Inc (BOX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 128.81x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.96. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Box Inc (BOX) by analysts is $31.77, which is $6.91 above the current market price. The public float for BOX is 138.50M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.70% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BOX was 1.54M shares.

BOX) stock’s latest price update

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX)’s stock price has increased by 2.05 compared to its previous closing price of 24.36. However, the company has seen a 2.26% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Box (BOX) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

BOX’s Market Performance

Box Inc (BOX) has seen a 2.26% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.60% decline in the past month and a -12.80% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.96% for BOX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.15% for BOX stock, with a simple moving average of -13.91% for the last 200 days.

BOX Trading at -11.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BOX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BOX rose by +2.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.84. In addition, Box Inc saw -20.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BOX starting from Smith Dylan C, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $25.88 back on Sep 11. After this action, Smith Dylan C now owns 1,507,165 shares of Box Inc, valued at $336,479 using the latest closing price.

Levie Aaron, the Chief Executive Officer of Box Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $25.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Levie Aaron is holding 3,068,653 shares at $257,030 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BOX

Equity return is now at value 90.89, with 4.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Box Inc (BOX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.