Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) is 9.27x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BLMN is 1.98. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) is $29.80, which is $5.89 above the current market price. The public float for BLMN is 85.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.61% of that float. On October 05, 2023, BLMN’s average trading volume was 1.61M shares.

BLMN) stock’s latest price update

Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN)’s stock price has soared by 1.83 in relation to previous closing price of 23.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketBeat reported 2023-09-20 that Restaurant stocks corrected over the summer due to tepid guidance, setting up a new opportunity for income investors. The guidance calls for growth but slowing growth to be offset by wider margins.

BLMN’s Market Performance

BLMN’s stock has fallen by -0.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.35% and a quarterly drop of -7.61%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.68% for Bloomin Brands Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.39% for BLMN’s stock, with a -5.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BLMN Trading at -8.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.68%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares sank -11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.90% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -0.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.39. In addition, Bloomin Brands Inc saw 18.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from SMITH ELIZABETH A, who sale 64,295 shares at the price of $27.89 back on Feb 22. After this action, SMITH ELIZABETH A now owns 243,594 shares of Bloomin Brands Inc, valued at $1,793,188 using the latest closing price.

GAINOR JOHN P JR, the Director of Bloomin Brands Inc, sale 35,000 shares at $27.18 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that GAINOR JOHN P JR is holding 16,500 shares at $951,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Equity return is now at value 79.28, with 7.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.