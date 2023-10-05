BioVie Inc (BIVI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BIVI is 2.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BIVI is $11.50, which is $7.91 above the current price. The public float for BIVI is 13.27M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.94% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BIVI on October 05, 2023 was 213.98K shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

BIVI) stock’s latest price update

BioVie Inc (NASDAQ: BIVI)’s stock price has increased by 5.28 compared to its previous closing price of 3.41. However, the company has seen a 15.43% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Proactive Investors reported 2023-09-26 that What sets BioVie Inc (NASDAQ:BIVI) apart from many of its biotechnology peers is the fact it has appointed a Chief Social Impact Officer whose role is to drive the company’s people-focused social impact initiatives. Holding this position is Sarah Hoit, who has a personal connection to Alzheimer’s, the neurodegenerative disease which is the focus of BioVie’s clinical research efforts.

BIVI’s Market Performance

BioVie Inc (BIVI) has experienced a 15.43% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 17.32% rise in the past month, and a -18.96% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.65% for BIVI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.31% for BIVI’s stock, with a -38.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BIVI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BIVI stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for BIVI by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BIVI in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $7 based on the research report published on July 22, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BIVI Trading at -0.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -75.03% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.28%, as shares surge +7.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -25.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BIVI rose by +15.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -71.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.27. In addition, BioVie Inc saw -53.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BIVI starting from GORLIN STEVE, who sale 8,560 shares at the price of $3.05 back on Sep 05. After this action, GORLIN STEVE now owns 75,680 shares of BioVie Inc, valued at $26,108 using the latest closing price.

BERMAN RICHARD J, the Director of BioVie Inc, sale 10,805 shares at $3.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that BERMAN RICHARD J is holding 16,789 shares at $37,827 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BIVI

Equity return is now at value -528.70, with -182.02 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BioVie Inc (BIVI) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.