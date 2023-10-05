BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BILL is 1.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) is $133.07, which is $28.48 above the current market price. The public float for BILL is 101.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.90% of that float. On October 05, 2023, BILL’s average trading volume was 1.60M shares.

BILL Holdings Inc (NYSE: BILL)’s stock price has soared by 2.11 in relation to previous closing price of 102.43. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that BILL Holdings has shown solid growth, despite macro headwinds impacting its customers. While its FY24 guidance was solid, it would have been even stronger if it hadn’t decided to push out some fees in the Bank of America channel to later years. BILL is currently undervalued compared to other high-growth SaaS companies, with the potential for a nearly 40% upside.

BILL’s Market Performance

BILL’s stock has risen by 5.43% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -11.51% and a quarterly drop of -9.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.52% for BILL Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.75% for BILL’s stock, with a 3.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BILL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BILL stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for BILL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for BILL in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $116 based on the research report published on August 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BILL Trading at -5.34% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BILL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.89%, as shares sank -10.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BILL rose by +5.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -7.25% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.95. In addition, BILL Holdings Inc saw -4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BILL starting from Lacerte Rene A., who sale 39,235 shares at the price of $116.92 back on Sep 01. After this action, Lacerte Rene A. now owns 76,414 shares of BILL Holdings Inc, valued at $4,587,530 using the latest closing price.

Rettig John R., the CFO of BILL Holdings Inc, sale 9,416 shares at $112.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30, which means that Rettig John R. is holding 28,866 shares at $1,056,933 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BILL

Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -2.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of BILL Holdings Inc (BILL) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.