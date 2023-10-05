Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.23 compared to its previous closing price of 49.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-22 that Bentley Systems, Incorporated, provides software applications for infrastructure and building design analysis. The global market for infrastructure software is expected to reach $282 billion by 2030. The U.S. engineering industry is in strong demand, with increasing project backlogs and growing government spending over time.

Bentley Systems Inc (NASDAQ: BSY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 104.31x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for BSY is at 1.18. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BSY is $57.75, which is $6.67 above the current market price. The public float for BSY is 205.16M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.50% of that float. The average trading volume for BSY on October 05, 2023 was 858.30K shares.

BSY’s Market Performance

BSY stock saw an increase of 3.78% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.71% and a quarterly increase of -0.60%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.46% for Bentley Systems Inc (BSY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.71% for BSY’s stock, with a 13.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BSY Trading at 3.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.87%, as shares surge +1.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BSY rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.30. In addition, Bentley Systems Inc saw 38.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BSY starting from Campbell Michael M, who sale 14,934 shares at the price of $49.81 back on Sep 07. After this action, Campbell Michael M now owns 70,063 shares of Bentley Systems Inc, valued at $743,827 using the latest closing price.

Campbell Michael M, the Chief Product Officer of Bentley Systems Inc, sale 4,408 shares at $53.69 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01, which means that Campbell Michael M is holding 93,965 shares at $236,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BSY

Equity return is now at value 27.51, with 5.01 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bentley Systems Inc (BSY) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.