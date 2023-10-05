Beneficient (BENF) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BENF is -0.94.

The public float for BENF is 116.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.07% of that float. On October 05, 2023, BENF’s average trading volume was 192.35K shares.

The stock of Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) has decreased by -21.03 when compared to last closing price of 2.52. Despite this, the company has experienced a -27.90% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-13 that DALLAS, Sept. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Beneficient (NASDAQ: BENF) (“Ben” or the “Company”), a technology-enabled platform providing early exit opportunities and related trust and custody services to holders of alternative assets, announced that on Tuesday, September 19, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. EDT the Company will be hosting a webcast to discuss its compelling business fundamentals that contribute to its mission.

BENF’s Market Performance

Beneficient (BENF) has experienced a -27.90% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -34.97% drop in the past month, and a -26.84% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.54% for BENF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -28.29% for BENF stock, with a simple moving average of -72.84% for the last 200 days.

BENF Trading at -16.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BENF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -87.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.66%, as shares sank -38.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BENF fell by -27.90%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, Beneficient saw -80.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BENF

Equity return is now at value -320.41, with -110.69 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Beneficient (BENF) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.