Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has increased by 0.68 when compared to last closing price of 41.03.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.91% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that Low-beta stocks allow investors to sleep well at night as the latest developments on interest rate hikes and their effects on the market cause anxiety. Despite things being slightly better than in previous years, central banks are still open to increasing interest rates, and oil prices are still rising.

Bellring Brands Inc (NYSE: BRBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BRBR is 0.80. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BRBR is $44.71, which is $2.76 above the current price. The public float for BRBR is 130.39M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BRBR on October 05, 2023 was 925.63K shares.

BRBR’s Market Performance

BRBR stock saw an increase of 2.91% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.13% and a quarterly increase of 17.06%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.97%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.82% for Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.22% for BRBR’s stock, with a 20.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

BRBR Trading at 5.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BRBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BRBR rose by +2.91%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +65.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.83. In addition, Bellring Brands Inc saw 61.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BRBR starting from VITALE ROBERT V, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $35.82 back on May 11. After this action, VITALE ROBERT V now owns 230,054 shares of Bellring Brands Inc, valued at $537,261 using the latest closing price.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bellring Brands Inc (BRBR) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.