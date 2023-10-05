BankUnited Inc (BKU) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) has surged by 1.55 when compared to previous closing price of 21.24, but the company has seen a -4.22% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Business Wire reported 2023-10-04 that MIAMI LAKES, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE: BKU) announced today that financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023 will be made public in a news release on Thursday, October 19, 2023 prior to the market opening. A conference call to discuss quarterly results will be held at 9:00 a.m. ET that day with Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Rajinder P. Singh, Chief Financial Officer, Leslie N. Lunak and Chief Operating Officer, Thomas M. Cornish. The earnin.

BankUnited Inc (NYSE: BKU) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 6.29x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.30.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for BKU is 73.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.26% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of BKU was 803.38K shares.

BKU’s Market Performance

BKU stock saw a decrease of -4.22% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -18.51% and a quarterly a decrease of 1.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.42%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.40% for BankUnited Inc (BKU). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.20% for BKU stock, with a simple moving average of -18.91% for the last 200 days.

BKU Trading at -16.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.37% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, as shares sank -15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.29. In addition, BankUnited Inc saw -36.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc, valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Prudenti A. Gail, the Director of BankUnited Inc, sale 4,500 shares at $37.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Prudenti A. Gail is holding 9,729 shares at $167,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Equity return is now at value 10.26, with 0.71 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, BankUnited Inc (BKU) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.