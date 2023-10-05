Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 2.00.

The public float for AXSM is 38.52M, and at present, short sellers hold a 21.09% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of AXSM was 747.43K shares.

AXSM) stock’s latest price update

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: AXSM)’s stock price has soared by 1.22 in relation to previous closing price of 63.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -10.60% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-03 that Vertex Pharmaceuticals is awaiting a regulatory decision on what may become its next blockbuster. Axsome Therapeutics aims to launch several products over the next few years.

AXSM’s Market Performance

Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) has seen a -10.60% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -17.98% decline in the past month and a -12.58% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.87% for AXSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -13.47% for AXSM’s stock, with a -9.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXSM stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AXSM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AXSM in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $81 based on the research report published on August 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXSM Trading at -13.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.79%, as shares sank -20.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.55% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXSM fell by -10.60%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.83. In addition, Axsome Therapeutics Inc saw -16.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXSM starting from Coleman Mark, who sale 18,572 shares at the price of $75.18 back on Sep 15. After this action, Coleman Mark now owns 403,856 shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc, valued at $1,396,189 using the latest closing price.

Coleman Mark, the Director of Axsome Therapeutics Inc, sale 11,016 shares at $75.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 15, which means that Coleman Mark is holding 25,097 shares at $828,241 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXSM

Equity return is now at value -125.48, with -46.57 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Axsome Therapeutics Inc (AXSM) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.