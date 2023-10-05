AvePoint Inc (AVPT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

AvePoint Inc (NASDAQ: AVPT)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.70 in comparison to its previous close of 6.77, however, the company has experienced a 2.76% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-13 that AvePoint develops SaaS solutions to migrate, manage, and protect data and IT infrastructure, positioned well for the need for data management, security, and governance. Signs of stabilization in the SMB market and improved enterprise-level performance indicate expected growth recovery for AVPT. Transition to indirect selling model through channel sales is positive. I rate AVPT stock a buy based on the potential for accelerated growth driven by digital transformation trend and increasing adoption of AI.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AVPT is 0.87. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for AvePoint Inc (AVPT) is $7.83, which is $0.94 above the current market price. The public float for AVPT is 98.51M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.23% of that float. On October 05, 2023, AVPT’s average trading volume was 669.65K shares.

AVPT’s Market Performance

AVPT stock saw an increase of 2.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.00% and a quarterly increase of 23.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.02% for AvePoint Inc (AVPT). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.09% for AVPT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 29.25% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVPT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVPT stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for AVPT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AVPT in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $5.50 based on the research report published on February 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVPT Trading at 6.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVPT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.40%, as shares surge +1.77% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVPT rose by +2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +58.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.68. In addition, AvePoint Inc saw 67.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVPT starting from Sixth Street Partners Manageme, who sale 16,666,600 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Sep 15. After this action, Sixth Street Partners Manageme now owns 1,885,806 shares of AvePoint Inc, valued at $99,999,600 using the latest closing price.

Sixth Street Partners Manageme, the 10% Owner of AvePoint Inc, sale 4,500,000 shares at $6.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 13, which means that Sixth Street Partners Manageme is holding 5,790,520 shares at $27,720,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVPT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-17.37 for the present operating margin

+70.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for AvePoint Inc stands at -17.92. The total capital return value is set at -15.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.96. Equity return is now at value -18.70, with -10.66 for asset returns.

Based on AvePoint Inc (AVPT), the company’s capital structure generated 7.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 6.81. Total debt to assets is 4.03, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.62.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.82 and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AvePoint Inc (AVPT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.