Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP)’s stock price has gone rise by 1.48 in comparison to its previous close of 240.42, however, the company has experienced a 0.56% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Even though it was a little topsy-turvy on the indices, all four majors finished in the green.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (NASDAQ: ADP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82.

The public float for ADP is 409.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ADP on October 05, 2023 was 1.50M shares.

ADP’s Market Performance

The stock of Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has seen a 0.56% increase in the past week, with a -3.51% drop in the past month, and a 10.07% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.38%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.31% for ADP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for ADP’s stock, with a 6.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADP stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ADP by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for ADP in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $267 based on the research report published on September 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADP Trading at -1.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.38%, as shares sank -2.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADP rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.99. In addition, Automatic Data Processing Inc. saw 2.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADP starting from McGuire Don, who sale 2,380 shares at the price of $238.91 back on Oct 03. After this action, McGuire Don now owns 20,665 shares of Automatic Data Processing Inc., valued at $568,606 using the latest closing price.

Rodriguez Carlos A, the Executive Chair of Automatic Data Processing Inc., sale 52,254 shares at $247.93 during a trade that took place back on Sep 12, which means that Rodriguez Carlos A is holding 44,859 shares at $12,955,404 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADP

Equity return is now at value 101.33, with 5.98 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.