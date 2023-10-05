Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) has decreased by -2.87 when compared to last closing price of 207.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.26% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-25 that Autodesk has a dominant position in the market, giving it strong pricing power in the design and engineering software industry. The company’s focus on AI-driven solutions and its expansion into the European market offer opportunities for future growth. Autodesk has demonstrated consistent financial performance with double-digit revenue growth, increasing margins, and prudent financial management.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Autodesk Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) is above average at 49.77x. The 36-month beta value for ADSK is also noteworthy at 1.45. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ADSK is $237.00, which is $35.89 above than the current price. The public float for ADSK is 213.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.23% of that float. The average trading volume of ADSK on October 05, 2023 was 1.37M shares.

ADSK’s Market Performance

ADSK stock saw a decrease of -3.26% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.49% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.23%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.59%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for Autodesk Inc. (ADSK). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.19% for ADSK’s stock, with a -1.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADSK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADSK stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for ADSK by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ADSK in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $214 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADSK Trading at -4.14% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADSK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.59%, as shares sank -8.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADSK fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +4.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.94. In addition, Autodesk Inc. saw 7.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADSK starting from Hope Stephen W., who sale 62 shares at the price of $207.89 back on Oct 03. After this action, Hope Stephen W. now owns 4,471 shares of Autodesk Inc., valued at $12,889 using the latest closing price.

RAFAEL BETSY, the Director of Autodesk Inc., sale 309 shares at $206.06 during a trade that took place back on Oct 02, which means that RAFAEL BETSY is holding 3,854 shares at $63,673 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADSK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.06 for the present operating margin

+89.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for Autodesk Inc. stands at +16.64. The total capital return value is set at 25.70, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.86. Equity return is now at value 89.83, with 10.08 for asset returns.

Based on Autodesk Inc. (ADSK), the company’s capital structure generated 232.84 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 69.96. Total debt to assets is 28.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 225.41. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.90 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.84.

Conclusion

In summary, Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.