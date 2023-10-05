Atomera Inc (ATOM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Atomera Inc (NASDAQ: ATOM) has increased by 7.89 when compared to last closing price of 6.08. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.98% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. CNBC Television reported 2023-09-29 that Ben Mezrich, ‘The Anti-Social Network’ author, joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the meme stock mania, the GameStop phenomenon, how dumb money changed the game, and more.

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.47.

The public float for ATOM is 24.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 18.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ATOM on October 05, 2023 was 163.09K shares.

ATOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Atomera Inc (ATOM) has seen a 5.98% increase in the past week, with a 7.54% rise in the past month, and a -19.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.37% for ATOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.50% for ATOM’s stock, with a -8.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATOM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATOM stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for ATOM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ATOM in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $28 based on the research report published on June 09, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

ATOM Trading at -1.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.86%, as shares surge +5.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATOM rose by +5.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.06. In addition, Atomera Inc saw 5.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATOM starting from Mears Robert J, who sale 13,304 shares at the price of $5.75 back on Sep 15. After this action, Mears Robert J now owns 119,836 shares of Atomera Inc, valued at $76,498 using the latest closing price.

BIBAUD SCOTT A., the CEO and President of Atomera Inc, sale 7,826 shares at $6.28 during a trade that took place back on Sep 01, which means that BIBAUD SCOTT A. is holding 302,449 shares at $49,147 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATOM

Equity return is now at value -84.67, with -65.93 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Atomera Inc (ATOM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.