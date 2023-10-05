Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

and a 36-month beta value of 0.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) by analysts is $226.48, which is $36.64 above the current market price. The public float for TEAM is 150.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.88% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of TEAM was 1.44M shares.

TEAM) stock’s latest price update

Atlassian Corporation (NASDAQ: TEAM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.41 compared to its previous closing price of 190.62. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-20 that A lower price is not the only reason to buy this growth stock.

TEAM’s Market Performance

Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has experienced a -3.89% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.80% drop in the past month, and a 14.47% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.25% for TEAM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.90% for TEAM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TEAM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TEAM stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for TEAM by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for TEAM in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $225 based on the research report published on October 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TEAM Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TEAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.35%, as shares sank -8.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TEAM fell by -3.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +29.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $200.92. In addition, Atlassian Corporation saw 47.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TEAM starting from Cannon-Brookes Michael, who sale 8,241 shares at the price of $192.45 back on Oct 03. After this action, Cannon-Brookes Michael now owns 502,701 shares of Atlassian Corporation, valued at $1,585,957 using the latest closing price.

Farquhar Scott, the Co-CEO, Co-Founder of Atlassian Corporation, sale 8,241 shares at $192.45 during a trade that took place back on Oct 03, which means that Farquhar Scott is holding 502,701 shares at $1,585,955 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TEAM

Equity return is now at value -98.31, with -13.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Atlassian Corporation (TEAM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.