Asure Software Inc (ASUR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ: ASUR) has increased by 5.33 when compared to last closing price of 8.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.32% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that There are many types of investing styles deployed within the market. Some investors prefer to target income, and some prefer value.

, and the 36-month beta value for ASUR is at 0.78.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The public float for ASUR is 22.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.40% of that float. The average trading volume for ASUR on October 05, 2023 was 272.46K shares.

ASUR’s Market Performance

ASUR’s stock has seen a 0.32% increase for the week, with a -22.90% drop in the past month and a -21.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.07% for Asure Software Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.89% for ASUR stock, with a simple moving average of -23.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASUR stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for ASUR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASUR in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $15 based on the research report published on September 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASUR Trading at -20.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.94%, as shares sank -22.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASUR rose by +0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.74. In addition, Asure Software Inc saw -0.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASUR starting from Goldstein Eyal, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $13.69 back on Mar 17. After this action, Goldstein Eyal now owns 81,617 shares of Asure Software Inc, valued at $273,880 using the latest closing price.

Oberwager Bradford Scovill, the Director of Asure Software Inc, sale 4,144 shares at $13.71 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Oberwager Bradford Scovill is holding 29,783 shares at $56,808 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASUR

Equity return is now at value -6.08, with -2.27 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Asure Software Inc (ASUR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.