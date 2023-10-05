AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASTS is 0.59. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASTS is $15.00, which is $11.22 above the current price. The public float for ASTS is 78.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASTS on October 05, 2023 was 1.88M shares.

ASTS) stock’s latest price update

AST SpaceMobile Inc (NASDAQ: ASTS)’s stock price has plunge by 3.85relation to previous closing price of 3.64. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.16% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-19 that AST successfully completed a call from Hawaii to Spain via its satellite using a terrestrial phone, a major milestone in the development of its network. If successful, AST offers the opportunity to provide communications to areas without cellular service and could disrupt traditional telecom.

ASTS’s Market Performance

ASTS’s stock has risen by 2.16% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.58% and a quarterly drop of -10.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.31% for AST SpaceMobile Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.66% for ASTS stock, with a simple moving average of -23.15% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTS stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for ASTS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASTS in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $15 based on the research report published on October 28, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASTS Trading at -4.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -62.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.05%, as shares sank -3.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTS rose by +2.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.84. In addition, AST SpaceMobile Inc saw -21.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTS starting from Cisneros Adriana, who purchase 36,364 shares at the price of $5.50 back on Dec 02. After this action, Cisneros Adriana now owns 39,764 shares of AST SpaceMobile Inc, valued at $200,002 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTS

Equity return is now at value -44.49, with -13.29 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AST SpaceMobile Inc (ASTS) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.