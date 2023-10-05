Assessing the Risk and Potential of Par Pacific Holdings Inc’s (PARR) Stock

The stock of Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has seen a -7.23% decrease in the past week, with a -7.46% drop in the past month, and a 22.16% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.06% for PARR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.39% for PARR stock, with a simple moving average of 19.47% for the last 200 days.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for PARR is at 2.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PARR is $39.83, which is $4.82 above the current market price. The public float for PARR is 59.43M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.28% of that float. The average trading volume for PARR on October 05, 2023 was 963.11K shares.

PARR) stock’s latest price update

Par Pacific Holdings Inc (NYSE: PARR)’s stock price has decreased by -3.61 compared to its previous closing price of 34.08. However, the company has seen a -7.23% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Analysts’ Opinion of PARR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PARR stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PARR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PARR in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $28 based on the research report published on May 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PARR Trading at -4.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PARR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.99%, as shares sank -7.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PARR fell by -7.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.95. In addition, Par Pacific Holdings Inc saw 41.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PARR starting from PATE WILLIAM, who sale 115,099 shares at the price of $34.85 back on Aug 14. After this action, PATE WILLIAM now owns 483,019 shares of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, valued at $4,011,200 using the latest closing price.

Monteleone William, the President of Par Pacific Holdings Inc, sale 14,063 shares at $34.98 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Monteleone William is holding 309,720 shares at $491,924 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PARR

Equity return is now at value 103.51, with 18.09 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Par Pacific Holdings Inc (PARR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.