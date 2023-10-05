Assertio Holdings Inc’s (ASRT) Stock: A -7.97% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) has gone down by -3.80% for the week, with a -22.63% drop in the past month and a -52.08% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.84% for ASRT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.97% for ASRT’s stock, with a -48.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ASRT is $6.75, which is $3.72 above the current price. The public float for ASRT is 87.69M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.32% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ASRT on October 05, 2023 was 2.22M shares.

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

Assertio Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: ASRT)’s stock price has plunge by 4.55relation to previous closing price of 2.42. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.80% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-22 that Investors need to pay close attention to Assertio (ASRT) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -25.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.86%, as shares sank -20.69% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -54.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -3.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.72. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc saw -41.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Peisert Daniel A., who sale 31,121 shares at the price of $2.97 back on Sep 12. After this action, Peisert Daniel A. now owns 324,939 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc, valued at $92,432 using the latest closing price.

Peisert Daniel A., the President & CEO of Assertio Holdings Inc, sale 127,281 shares at $3.04 during a trade that took place back on Sep 11, which means that Peisert Daniel A. is holding 356,060 shares at $386,972 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Equity return is now at value 51.07, with 26.88 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Assertio Holdings Inc (ASRT) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.