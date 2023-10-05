Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) has plunged by -0.81 when compared to previous closing price of 7.39, but the company has seen a -13.76% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. PRNewsWire reported 2023-08-29 that NORTHBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE: ASPN) (“Aspen” or the “Company”), a technology leader in sustainability and electrification solutions, today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the following investor events in September: (i) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference and (ii) the Piper Sandler Battery Summit.

and a 36-month beta value of 1.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price predicted for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) by analysts is $21.88, which is $14.55 above the current market price. The public float for ASPN is 67.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.05% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ASPN was 804.42K shares.

ASPN’s Market Performance

ASPN stock saw an increase of -13.76% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 18.42% and a quarterly increase of -5.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.87%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.72% for Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.39% for ASPN stock, with a simple moving average of -10.34% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASPN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASPN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for ASPN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASPN in the upcoming period, according to The Benchmark Company is $14 based on the research report published on March 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASPN Trading at 8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.87%, as shares surge +17.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASPN fell by -13.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.95. In addition, Aspen Aerogels Inc. saw -37.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASPN starting from Mitchell Steven R, who purchase 7,541 shares at the price of $6.50 back on Sep 07. After this action, Mitchell Steven R now owns 134,260 shares of Aspen Aerogels Inc., valued at $49,009 using the latest closing price.

Mitchell Steven R, the Director of Aspen Aerogels Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $6.17 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Mitchell Steven R is holding 126,719 shares at $308,455 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASPN

Equity return is now at value -24.43, with -14.68 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Aspen Aerogels Inc. (ASPN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.