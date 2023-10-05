Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) is above average at 11.14x. The 36-month beta value for ARCO is also noteworthy at 1.17.

The public float for ARCO is 123.78M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ARCO on October 05, 2023 was 1.12M shares.

ARCO) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE: ARCO) has decreased by -1.12 when compared to last closing price of 8.94. Despite this, the company has experienced a -4.84% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that Student debt repayments have officially restarted after the long pandemic pause; now, what does that have to do with the restaurant stocks to sell? Throw in high inflation and soaring interest rates, and consumers will find it increasingly difficult to make ends meet, let alone eat out.

ARCO’s Market Performance

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has experienced a -4.84% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -9.15% drop in the past month, and a -13.25% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.43% for ARCO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.13% for ARCO stock, with a simple moving average of -1.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARCO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARCO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ARCO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ARCO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $9 based on the research report published on September 27, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ARCO Trading at -13.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARCO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.72%, as shares sank -8.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARCO fell by -4.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.69. In addition, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc saw 5.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ARCO

Equity return is now at value 54.14, with 6.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.