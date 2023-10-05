Arcimoto Inc (FUV) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

and a 36-month beta value of 2.25. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Arcimoto Inc (FUV) by analysts is $4.00, which is $3.13 above the current market price. The public float for FUV is 7.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.46% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of FUV was 77.29K shares.

FUV) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Arcimoto Inc (NASDAQ: FUV) has increased by 5.71 when compared to last closing price of 0.82. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.03% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-25 that Arcimoto (FUV) incurs Q2 net loss of around $13.2 million (translating to $1.71 per share), narrower than $17.4 million (or $8.80 per share) recorded in the corresponding period of last year.

FUV’s Market Performance

FUV’s stock has risen by 5.03% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.33% and a quarterly drop of -39.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.85% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.70% for Arcimoto Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.62% for FUV’s stock, with a -50.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

FUV Trading at -21.74% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FUV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -96.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.85%, as shares sank -12.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.07% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FUV rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8892. In addition, Arcimoto Inc saw -73.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FUV

Equity return is now at value -165.43, with -90.83 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Arcimoto Inc (FUV) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.