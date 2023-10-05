Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Applied Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: APLT)’s stock price has decreased by -8.44 compared to its previous closing price of 2.43. However, the company has seen a -15.72% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. GlobeNewsWire reported 2023-09-28 that The ongoing ARISE-HF Phase 3 global clinical trial is evaluating the efficacy of AT-001 (caficrestat) on cardiac functional capacity in patients with diabetic cardiomyopathy (DbCM) Baseline data from ARISE-HF shows patients with DbCM exhibit reduced cardiac functional capacity resulting in decreased physical activity NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel drug candidates against validated molecular targets in indications of high unmet medical need, today announced it will participate in a Symposium presentation, entitled Diabetic Cardiomyopathy (DbCM): a severe complication of diabetes, at the 59th European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting to take place October 2-6, 2023 in Hamburg, Germany and online.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for APLT is 1.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) is $7.67, which is $5.45 above the current market price. The public float for APLT is 43.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.28% of that float. On October 05, 2023, APLT’s average trading volume was 704.60K shares.

APLT’s Market Performance

APLT’s stock has seen a -15.72% decrease for the week, with a 76.59% rise in the past month and a 72.48% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.45%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 17.86% for Applied Therapeutics Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.40% for APLT’s stock, with a 70.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APLT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APLT stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for APLT by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for APLT in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $7 based on the research report published on January 04, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

APLT Trading at 26.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APLT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.45%, as shares surge +23.61% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +48.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APLT fell by -15.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +160.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.19. In addition, Applied Therapeutics Inc saw 192.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APLT starting from Shendelman Shoshana, who sale 115,632 shares at the price of $2.70 back on Sep 27. After this action, Shendelman Shoshana now owns 2,600,355 shares of Applied Therapeutics Inc, valued at $312,206 using the latest closing price.

Perfetti Riccardo, the Chief Medical Officer of Applied Therapeutics Inc, sale 10,932 shares at $2.70 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Perfetti Riccardo is holding 693,924 shares at $29,516 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APLT

Equity return is now at value -682.16, with -120.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Applied Therapeutics Inc (APLT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.