Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX)’s stock price has gone rise by 10.49 in comparison to its previous close of 3.05, however, the company has experienced a 3.69% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-21 that ANIXA BIOSCIENCES INC (ANIX) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

and a 36-month beta value of 0.95. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) by analysts is $10.50, which is $7.13 above the current market price. The public float for ANIX is 29.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.18% of that float. On October 05, 2023, the average trading volume of ANIX was 76.94K shares.

ANIX’s Market Performance

ANIX’s stock has seen a 3.69% increase for the week, with a -4.80% drop in the past month and a 13.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.09% for Anixa Biosciences Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.66% for ANIX’s stock, with a -13.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANIX stocks, with Chardan Capital Markets repeating the rating for ANIX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANIX in the upcoming period, according to Chardan Capital Markets is $8 based on the research report published on December 23, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

ANIX Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.09%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.31%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.17% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANIX rose by +3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.34. In addition, Anixa Biosciences Inc saw -20.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANIX starting from KUMAR AMIT, who sale 11,800 shares at the price of $3.57 back on Jul 31. After this action, KUMAR AMIT now owns 461,925 shares of Anixa Biosciences Inc, valued at $42,126 using the latest closing price.

Catelani Michael, the President, COO & CFO of Anixa Biosciences Inc, purchase 5,500 shares at $3.64 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Catelani Michael is holding 26,655 shares at $20,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANIX

Equity return is now at value -37.04, with -35.84 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anixa Biosciences Inc (ANIX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.