Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO)’s stock price has plunge by -2.63relation to previous closing price of 7.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.21% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-10-04 that The medical device and technology specialist unveiled its latest set of quarterly results. Its bottom line was in the red and only marginally beat estimates.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Angiodynamic Inc (NASDAQ: ANGO) is above average at 48.37x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.62.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) is $17.33, which is $9.93 above the current market price. The public float for ANGO is 38.39M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.82% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ANGO on October 05, 2023 was 674.20K shares.

ANGO’s Market Performance

ANGO stock saw an increase of 2.21% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.28% and a quarterly increase of -20.69%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.29%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.76% for Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.94% for ANGO’s stock, with a -28.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ANGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ANGO stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for ANGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ANGO in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $19 based on the research report published on September 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ANGO Trading at -6.91% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ANGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.18% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.29%, as shares surge +4.67% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ANGO rose by +2.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.28. In addition, Angiodynamic Inc saw -46.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ANGO starting from Helsel Dave, who sale 4,633 shares at the price of $12.95 back on Jan 31. After this action, Helsel Dave now owns 19,189 shares of Angiodynamic Inc, valued at $59,997 using the latest closing price.

Trowbridge Stephen A, the EVP and CFO of Angiodynamic Inc, purchase 1,083 shares at $13.82 during a trade that took place back on Oct 12, which means that Trowbridge Stephen A is holding 89,581 shares at $14,967 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ANGO

Equity return is now at value 1.53, with 1.23 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Angiodynamic Inc (ANGO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.