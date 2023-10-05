Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) is above average at 30.31x. The 36-month beta value for YUMC is also noteworthy at 0.57. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 20 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for YUMC is $73.61, which is -$1.4 below than the current price. The public float for YUMC is 403.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.66% of that float. The average trading volume of YUMC on October 05, 2023 was 1.74M shares.

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

YUMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE: YUMC) has decreased by -1.69 when compared to last closing price of 54.30.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-02 that A recent article in Barron’s about Chinese households opting to save rather than spend suggested that the country would have difficulty pulling out of the economic tailspin it’s been in since the pandemic began in early 2020. That’s terrible news for Chinese stocks.

YUMC’s Market Performance

Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has experienced a -4.35% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -0.69% drop in the past month, and a -2.57% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.08% for YUMC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.98% for YUMC’s stock, with a -8.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUMC stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for YUMC by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for YUMC in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $71.30 based on the research report published on September 22, 2023 of the current year 2023.

YUMC Trading at -3.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.99%, as shares surge +1.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUMC fell by -4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.30% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.07. In addition, Yum China Holdings Inc saw -2.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUMC starting from Wat Joey, who sale 95,171 shares at the price of $61.94 back on May 11. After this action, Wat Joey now owns 317,926 shares of Yum China Holdings Inc, valued at $5,894,521 using the latest closing price.

Wat Joey, the Chief Executive Officer of Yum China Holdings Inc, sale 2,800 shares at $61.94 during a trade that took place back on May 10, which means that Wat Joey is holding 256,723 shares at $173,422 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUMC

Equity return is now at value 11.39, with 6.28 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.