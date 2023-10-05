Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Veradigm Inc (MDRX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX) is above average at 35.64x. The 36-month beta value for MDRX is also noteworthy at 0.87. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MDRX is $17.50, which is $3.93 above than the current price. The public float for MDRX is 105.85M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.23% of that float. The average trading volume of MDRX on October 05, 2023 was 808.75K shares.

MDRX) stock’s latest price update

Veradigm Inc (NASDAQ: MDRX)’s stock price has soared by 2.18 in relation to previous closing price of 13.28. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Veradigm’s (MDRX) new phase of strategic investment is likely to drive innovation and close the evidence gap in behavioral health.

MDRX’s Market Performance

MDRX’s stock has risen by 4.22% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.73% and a quarterly rise of 7.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.05% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.82% for Veradigm Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.08% for MDRX’s stock, with a -3.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MDRX Trading at 3.16% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MDRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.82%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.05%, as shares surge +3.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.19% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MDRX rose by +4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.81. In addition, Veradigm Inc saw -23.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MDRX starting from Poulton Richard J., who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $17.33 back on Feb 16. After this action, Poulton Richard J. now owns 669,017 shares of Veradigm Inc, valued at $173,304 using the latest closing price.

Poulton Richard J., the CEO of Veradigm Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $17.38 during a trade that took place back on Feb 15, which means that Poulton Richard J. is holding 679,017 shares at $173,835 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MDRX

Equity return is now at value 9.24, with 5.75 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Veradigm Inc (MDRX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.