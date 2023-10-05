Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Textron Inc. (TXT)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) is above average at 17.49x. The 36-month beta value for TXT is also noteworthy at 1.40. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for TXT is $87.28, which is $11.17 above than the current price. The public float for TXT is 196.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. The average trading volume of TXT on October 05, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

TXT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) has dropped by -0.41 compared to previous close of 76.42. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons reported 2023-10-04 that The House of Representatives’ historic vote to remove its speaker will complicate the sector over the next few months.

TXT’s Market Performance

TXT’s stock has fallen by -3.59% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.04% and a quarterly rise of 13.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.69% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.78% for Textron Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.15% for TXT’s stock, with a simple moving average of 7.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TXT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TXT stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for TXT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TXT in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $90 based on the research report published on July 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

TXT Trading at -0.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TXT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, as shares surge +0.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TXT fell by -3.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $77.00. In addition, Textron Inc. saw 7.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TXT starting from CLARK R KERRY, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $75.33 back on Aug 22. After this action, CLARK R KERRY now owns 13,870 shares of Textron Inc., valued at $376,645 using the latest closing price.

DONNELLY SCOTT C, the Chairman, President & CEO of Textron Inc., sale 222,319 shares at $73.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that DONNELLY SCOTT C is holding 683,136 shares at $16,307,179 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TXT

Equity return is now at value 13.08, with 5.59 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Textron Inc. (TXT) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.