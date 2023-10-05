Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Skechers U S A Inc. (SKX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Skechers U S A Inc. (NYSE: SKX) is above average at 16.10x. The 36-month beta value for SKX is also noteworthy at 1.37. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKX is $62.12, which is $13.3 above than the current price. The public float for SKX is 132.89M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.92% of that float. The average trading volume of SKX on October 05, 2023 was 1.86M shares.

SKX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Skechers U S A Inc. (NYSE: SKX) has jumped by 0.87 compared to previous close of 48.40. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-02 that Investors looking for stocks in the Shoes and Retail Apparel sector might want to consider either Skechers (SKX) or Nike (NKE). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

SKX’s Market Performance

SKX’s stock has risen by 3.72% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -3.19% and a quarterly drop of -6.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.58% for Skechers U S A Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for SKX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.07% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SKX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SKX stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for SKX by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for SKX in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $59 based on the research report published on September 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SKX Trading at -3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares sank -0.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKX rose by +3.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +16.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.08. In addition, Skechers U S A Inc. saw 16.38% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SKX starting from BLAIR KATHERINE J., who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $52.70 back on May 08. After this action, BLAIR KATHERINE J. now owns 7,000 shares of Skechers U S A Inc., valued at $184,450 using the latest closing price.

SISKIND RICHARD, the Director of Skechers U S A Inc., sale 20,000 shares at $53.68 during a trade that took place back on May 03, which means that SISKIND RICHARD is holding 152,999 shares at $1,073,504 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SKX

Equity return is now at value 13.08, with 6.89 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Skechers U S A Inc. (SKX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.