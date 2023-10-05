Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (SKM)

The price-to-earnings ratio for SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: SKM) is above average at 9.87x. The 36-month beta value for SKM is also noteworthy at 0.76. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SKM is $25.15, which is $5.36 above than the current price. The public float for SKM is 393.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume of SKM on October 05, 2023 was 339.63K shares.

SKM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (NYSE: SKM) has dropped by -4.66 compared to previous close of 21.02. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -5.92% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-19 that SK Telecom (SKM) could be a great choice for investors looking to make a profit from fundamentally strong stocks that are currently on the move. It is one of the several stocks that made it through our “Recent Price Strength” screen.

SKM’s Market Performance

SKM’s stock has fallen by -5.92% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 0.40% and a quarterly rise of 7.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.02% for SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.93% for SKM’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.49% for the last 200 days.

SKM Trading at -0.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SKM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.27%, as shares surge +0.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SKM fell by -5.92%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.86. In addition, SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR saw -2.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for SKM

Equity return is now at value 9.43, with 3.42 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, SK Telecom Co Ltd ADR (SKM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.