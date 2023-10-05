Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND)

The 36-month beta value for KIND is also noteworthy at 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KIND is $3.31, which is $1.42 above than the current price. The public float for KIND is 136.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.03% of that float. The average trading volume of KIND on October 05, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

KIND) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Nextdoor Holdings Inc (NYSE: KIND) has increased by 7.39 when compared to last closing price of 1.76.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.42% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-04 that In a market landscape teeming with potential, up-and-coming tech stocks often stand as the unsung heroes of portfolio growth. Many investors may have their sights glued to established giants.

KIND’s Market Performance

Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has experienced a 4.42% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -12.90% drop in the past month, and a -40.94% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.79% for KIND. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.76% for KIND’s stock, with a -19.09% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KIND

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KIND stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for KIND by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for KIND in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $3.50 based on the research report published on June 27, 2023 of the current year 2023.

KIND Trading at -16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KIND to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -10.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -32.50% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KIND rose by +4.42%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.03% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8940. In addition, Nextdoor Holdings Inc saw -8.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KIND starting from Orta John, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $2.00 back on Sep 11. After this action, Orta John now owns 553,923 shares of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, valued at $5,000 using the latest closing price.

Orta John, the Head of Legal and Secretary of Nextdoor Holdings Inc, sale 2,500 shares at $2.21 during a trade that took place back on Aug 17, which means that Orta John is holding 556,423 shares at $5,534 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KIND

Equity return is now at value -21.37, with -18.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.