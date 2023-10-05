Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Neogenomics Inc. (NEO)

The 36-month beta value for NEO is also noteworthy at 1.26. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for NEO is $21.18, which is $9.04 above than the current price. The public float for NEO is 125.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.74% of that float. The average trading volume of NEO on October 05, 2023 was 799.15K shares.

Neogenomics Inc. (NASDAQ: NEO) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 4.07 compared to its previous closing price of 11.66. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-08-08 that NeoGenomics, Inc (NASDAQ:NEO ) Q2 2023 Earnings Conference Call August 8, 2023 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Kendra Sweeney – Vice President, Investor Relations Chris Smith – Chief Executive Officer Jeff Sherman – Chief Financial Officer Vishal Sikri – President, Advanced Diagnostics Warren Stone – President, Clinical Services Melody Harris – President, Enterprise Operations Conference Call Participants Dan Brennan – TD Cowen Alex Nowak – Craig-Hallum Capital Group David Delahunt – Goldman Sachs Mark Massaro – BTIG Tejas Savant – Morgan Stanley Derik De Bruin – Bank of America Mike Matson – Needham & Company Mason Carrico – Stephens Andrew Cooper – Raymond James Operator Welcome to the NeoGenomics Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode.

NEO’s Market Performance

Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has seen a -2.25% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -14.45% decline in the past month and a -19.87% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.26% for NEO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.06% for NEO’s stock, with a -18.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NEO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEO stocks, with Stephens repeating the rating for NEO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for NEO in the upcoming period, according to Stephens is $18 based on the research report published on August 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

NEO Trading at -14.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.26%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.83%, as shares sank -14.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NEO fell by -2.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.82. In addition, Neogenomics Inc. saw 31.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NEO

Equity return is now at value -11.47, with -6.58 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Neogenomics Inc. (NEO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.