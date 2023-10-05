Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of LKQ Corp (LKQ)

The price-to-earnings ratio for LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) is above average at 13.07x. The 36-month beta value for LKQ is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LKQ is $67.13, which is $18.36 above than the current price. The public float for LKQ is 265.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. The average trading volume of LKQ on October 05, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

The stock price of LKQ Corp (NASDAQ: LKQ) has jumped by 0.45 compared to previous close of 48.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Increasing average age of vehicles, tech advancement and widespread digitization are driving the auto replacement industry. Stocks like GPC and LKQ are poised to benefit.

LKQ’s Market Performance

LKQ’s stock has fallen by -0.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -5.25% and a quarterly drop of -14.37%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for LKQ Corp The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.17% for LKQ’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.35% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LKQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LKQ stocks, with MKM Partners repeating the rating for LKQ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for LKQ in the upcoming period, according to MKM Partners is $68 based on the research report published on July 13, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

LKQ Trading at -6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LKQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.60%, as shares sank -4.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.80% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LKQ fell by -0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $49.74. In addition, LKQ Corp saw -8.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LKQ starting from Zarcone Dominick P, who sale 32,000 shares at the price of $51.74 back on Sep 05. After this action, Zarcone Dominick P now owns 495,004 shares of LKQ Corp, valued at $1,655,610 using the latest closing price.

Divitto Meg, the Director of LKQ Corp, sale 2,300 shares at $54.16 during a trade that took place back on Jun 07, which means that Divitto Meg is holding 15,607 shares at $124,580 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LKQ

Equity return is now at value 17.41, with 7.65 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, LKQ Corp (LKQ) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.