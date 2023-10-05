Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS)

The 36-month beta value for IONS is also noteworthy at 0.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IONS is $51.71, which is $8.04 above than the current price. The public float for IONS is 140.09M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.69% of that float. The average trading volume of IONS on October 05, 2023 was 990.38K shares.

The stock price of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: IONS) has jumped by 0.65 compared to previous close of 43.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.34% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-28 that Per the agreement, Ionis (IONS) will grant exclusive global rights to Roche to develop and market two novel RNA-therapeutics for Alzheimer’s and Huntington’s diseases.

IONS’s Market Performance

IONS’s stock has fallen by -7.34% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.01% and a quarterly rise of 4.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.60% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.08% for IONS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IONS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IONS stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for IONS by listing it as a “Strong Buy.” The predicted price for IONS in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $63 based on the research report published on September 29, 2023 of the current year 2023.

IONS Trading at 5.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.53% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.60%, as shares surge +9.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONS fell by -7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.40. In addition, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw 15.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONS starting from BENNETT C FRANK, who sale 4,460 shares at the price of $46.50 back on Sep 28. After this action, BENNETT C FRANK now owns 65,754 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $207,390 using the latest closing price.

PARSHALL B LYNNE, the Director of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 10,000 shares at $45.13 during a trade that took place back on Sep 26, which means that PARSHALL B LYNNE is holding 82,588 shares at $451,268 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONS

Equity return is now at value -58.61, with -11.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (IONS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.