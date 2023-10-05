Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX)

The 36-month beta value for FLUX is also noteworthy at 1.21. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FLUX is $11.33, which is $7.84 above than the current price. The public float for FLUX is 11.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.41% of that float. The average trading volume of FLUX on October 05, 2023 was 53.38K shares.

FLUX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Flux Power Holdings inc (NASDAQ: FLUX) has increased by 9.75 when compared to last closing price of 3.18.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.86% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-21 that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX ) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript September 21, 2023 4:30 PM ET Company Participants Carolyn Gordon – Marketing Manager Ron Dutt – Chief Executive Officer Chuck Scheiwe – Chief Financial Officer Conference Call Participants Rob Brown – Lake Street Capital Markets Matthew Galinko – Maxim Group Sameer Joshi – H.C. Wainwright Operator Greetings, and welcome to the Flux Power Holdings Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call.

FLUX’s Market Performance

Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) has experienced a -3.86% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.32% drop in the past month, and a -14.04% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.69% for FLUX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.95% for FLUX’s stock, with a -24.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FLUX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FLUX stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for FLUX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for FLUX in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $30 based on the research report published on February 04, 2021 of the previous year 2021.

FLUX Trading at -22.44% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FLUX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.26%, as shares sank -16.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FLUX fell by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.57% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.93. In addition, Flux Power Holdings inc saw -12.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FLUX starting from Johnson Michael, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $3.61 back on Sep 28. After this action, Johnson Michael now owns 4,320,601 shares of Flux Power Holdings inc, valued at $108,432 using the latest closing price.

Johnson Michael, the Director of Flux Power Holdings inc, sale 134 shares at $3.65 during a trade that took place back on Sep 27, which means that Johnson Michael is holding 4,350,601 shares at $489 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FLUX

Equity return is now at value -57.42, with -20.25 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Flux Power Holdings inc (FLUX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.