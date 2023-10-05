Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Figs Inc (FIGS)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) is above average at 77.64x. The 36-month beta value for FIGS is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FIGS is $8.93, which is $3.04 above than the current price. The public float for FIGS is 153.88M, and at present, short sellers hold a 11.66% of that float. The average trading volume of FIGS on October 05, 2023 was 2.58M shares.

The stock price of Figs Inc (NYSE: FIGS) has dropped by -2.08 compared to previous close of 6.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-08-16 that Investors interested in Retail – Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Boot Barn (BOOT) and Figs (FIGS). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

FIGS’s Market Performance

FIGS’s stock has risen by 0.09% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -2.08% and a quarterly drop of -21.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.03% for Figs Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.11% for FIGS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.07% for the last 200 days.

FIGS Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FIGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -19.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FIGS rose by +0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.72. In addition, Figs Inc saw -12.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FIGS starting from Turenshine Daniella, who sale 4,495 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Sep 29. After this action, Turenshine Daniella now owns 414,643 shares of Figs Inc, valued at $26,970 using the latest closing price.

Hasson Heather L., the Executive Chair of Figs Inc, sale 73,714 shares at $6.20 during a trade that took place back on Sep 05, which means that Hasson Heather L. is holding 1,217,895 shares at $456,658 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FIGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.45 for the present operating margin

+69.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Figs Inc stands at +4.19. The total capital return value is set at 13.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.45. Equity return is now at value 4.53, with 3.64 for asset returns.

Based on Figs Inc (FIGS), the company’s capital structure generated 6.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.86. Total debt to assets is 4.85, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 4.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.64, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 108.70 and the total asset turnover is 1.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.99.

Conclusion

In summary, Figs Inc (FIGS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.