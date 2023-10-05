Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Datasea Inc (DTSS)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”
The average price estimated by analysts for DTSS is $1.50, which is $1.3 above than the current price. The public float for DTSS is 11.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.10% of that float. The average trading volume of DTSS on October 05, 2023 was 933.94K shares.
The stock of Datasea Inc (NASDAQ: DTSS) has increased by 2.54 when compared to last closing price of 0.20.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-09-12 that Datasea (NASDAQ: DTSS ) stock is falling on Tuesday after the smart security solutions company announced a proposed public stock offering. Datasea is offering 5 million shares of DTSS stock at a price of 40 cents per share.
DTSS’s Market Performance
Datasea Inc (DTSS) has experienced a 0.50% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -66.28% drop in the past month, and a -78.16% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 15.60% for DTSS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -29.17% for DTSS’s stock, with a -79.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.
DTSS Trading at -59.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought DTSS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.64% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 15.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.98%, as shares sank -66.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -75.03% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, DTSS rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -86.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.2648. In addition, Datasea Inc saw -86.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.
Stock Fundamentals for DTSS
Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:
- -137.47 for the present operating margin
- -5.12 for the gross margin
The net margin for Datasea Inc stands at -134.55. Equity return is now at value -516.89, with -291.23 for asset returns.
The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.26.
Conclusion
In summary, Datasea Inc (DTSS) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.