Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Cava Group Inc (CAVA)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CAVA is $48.88, which is $18.36 above than the current price. The public float for CAVA is 81.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.31% of that float. The average trading volume of CAVA on October 05, 2023 was 1.75M shares.

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) has jumped by 4.27 compared to previous close of 29.98. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-04 that Student debt repayments have officially restarted after the long pandemic pause; now, what does that have to do with the restaurant stocks to sell? Throw in high inflation and soaring interest rates, and consumers will find it increasingly difficult to make ends meet, let alone eat out.

CAVA’s Market Performance

CAVA’s stock has fallen by -0.51% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -25.84% and a quarterly drop of -20.26%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.98% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.22% for Cava Group Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.46% for CAVA’s stock, with a simple moving average of -27.20% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CAVA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CAVA stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for CAVA by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CAVA in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $40 based on the research report published on September 15, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CAVA Trading at -26.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.98%, as shares sank -26.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -0.51%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $33.59. In addition, Cava Group Inc saw -28.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of Cava Group Inc, valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of Cava Group Inc, purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

In summary, Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.