Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ASML Holding NV (ASML)

The price-to-earnings ratio for ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML) is above average at 30.01x. The 36-month beta value for ASML is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 23 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”
The average price estimated by analysts for ASML is $724.43, which is $133.57 above than the current price. The public float for ASML is 394.40M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume of ASML on October 05, 2023 was 1.09M shares.
In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.
Click here for full details and to join for free
ASML) stock’s latest price update
ASML Holding NV (NASDAQ: ASML)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.55 in comparison to its previous close of 570.60, however, the company has experienced a 2.84% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Seeking Alpha reported 2023-09-29 that ASML is the leader in chipmaking equipment, and its EUV system is essential for microchip advancements needed to support next-generation technologies like AI. Despite concerns about near-term demand for ASML’s EUV systems, the company’s long-term technology moat remains intact. With ASML currently trading at a limited AI premium relative to its broader semiconductor peer group average, the stock exhibits prospects for more durable upside realization over the longer-term.
ASML’s Market Performance
ASML Holding NV (ASML) has experienced a 2.84% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -10.96% drop in the past month, and a -15.51% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ASML. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.69% for ASML’s stock, with a simple moving average of -9.86% for the last 200 days.
ASML Trading at -8.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average
After a stumble in the market that brought ASML to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.46% of loss for the given period.
Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.55%, as shares sank -11.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.03% lower at present.
During the last 5 trading sessions, ASML rose by +2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $597.23. In addition, ASML Holding NV saw 8.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.
Stock Fundamentals for ASML
Equity return is now at value 79.50, with 21.12 for asset returns.
Conclusion
In summary, ASML Holding NV (ASML) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.