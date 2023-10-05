Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY)

The 36-month beta value for SPRY is also noteworthy at 0.15.

The public float for SPRY is 40.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.19% of that float. The average trading volume of SPRY on October 05, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

SPRY) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SPRY) has increased by 2.04 when compared to last closing price of 3.92.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 9.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. PennyStocks reported 2023-10-04 that When constructing a watch list of penny stocks, it is wise to closely monitor any legal insider trading activity. Though the rules surrounding insider trades are complex, legal filings by company executives and directors can act like signals for savvy penny stock investors.

SPRY’s Market Performance

ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has experienced a 9.89% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -43.50% drop in the past month, and a -37.79% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.91% for SPRY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -27.02% for SPRY’s stock, with a -42.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

SPRY Trading at -37.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SPRY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.87%, as shares sank -45.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -43.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SPRY rose by +9.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.70% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.31. In addition, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -53.11% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SPRY starting from Fitzpatrick Alexander A, who purchase 46,258 shares at the price of $3.78 back on Sep 29. After this action, Fitzpatrick Alexander A now owns 89,227 shares of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $174,994 using the latest closing price.

Fitzpatrick Alexander A, the Chief Legal Officer of ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchase 40,000 shares at $3.62 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Fitzpatrick Alexander A is holding 42,969 shares at $144,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SPRY

Equity return is now at value -28.50, with -27.38 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, ARS Pharmaceuticals Inc (SPRY) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.