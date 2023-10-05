Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR)

The 36-month beta value for ARWR is also noteworthy at 0.88. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARWR is $56.00, which is $32.94 above than the current price. The public float for ARWR is 101.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.02% of that float. The average trading volume of ARWR on October 05, 2023 was 910.48K shares.

ARWR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) has dropped by -5.52 compared to previous close of 25.16. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ARWR’s Market Performance

ARWR’s stock has fallen by -9.93% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.20% and a quarterly drop of -31.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.28% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.31% for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -14.77% for ARWR’s stock, with a simple moving average of -26.48% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ARWR Trading at -18.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.28%, as shares sank -18.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -33.27% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR fell by -9.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.62. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -41.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from Vakiener Victoria, who sale 1,550 shares at the price of $26.33 back on Sep 28. After this action, Vakiener Victoria now owns 21,734 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $40,812 using the latest closing price.

Anzalone Christopher Richard, the Chief Executive Officer of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 57,755 shares at $28.12 during a trade that took place back on Sep 18, which means that Anzalone Christopher Richard is holding 3,761,338 shares at $1,624,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Equity return is now at value -44.24, with -23.40 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.