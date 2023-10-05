An In-Depth Look at Stratasys Ltd’s (SSYS) Stock Performance

In the past week, SSYS stock has gone up by 2.29%, with a monthly decline of -13.65% and a quarterly plunge of -27.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.22% for Stratasys Ltd The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.29% for SSYS’s stock, with a -16.31% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The 36-month beta value for SSYS is also noteworthy at 1.42. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SSYS is $19.00, which is $6.87 above than the current price. The public float for SSYS is 59.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.55% of that float. The average trading volume of SSYS on October 05, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

SSYS) stock’s latest price update

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.72 compared to its previous closing price of 12.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-29 that Stratasys (SSYS) was a big mover last session on higher-than-average trading volume. The latest trend in earnings estimate revisions might not help the stock continue moving higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of SSYS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSYS stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSYS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for SSYS in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on January 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

SSYS Trading at -14.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSYS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -42.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.67%, as shares sank -13.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SSYS rose by +2.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.73. In addition, Stratasys Ltd saw 5.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for SSYS

Equity return is now at value -4.82, with -3.62 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Stratasys Ltd (SSYS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.