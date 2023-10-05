An In-Depth Look at Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (PIRS) Stock Performance

The stock of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) has seen a 3.33% increase in the past week, with a -6.77% drop in the past month, and a 85.63% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.77% for PIRS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.55% for PIRS’s stock, with a -62.19% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for PIRS is 0.68. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) is $7.00, which is $7.02 above the current market price. The public float for PIRS is 86.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.70% of that float. On October 05, 2023, PIRS’s average trading volume was 3.06M shares.

PIRS) stock’s latest price update

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: PIRS)’s stock price has plunge by 3.40relation to previous closing price of 0.30. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 3.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-25 that Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

Analysts’ Opinion of PIRS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PIRS stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for PIRS by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PIRS in the upcoming period, according to Robert W. Baird is $5 based on the research report published on March 13, 2020 of the previous year 2020.

PIRS Trading at 5.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PIRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.02%, as shares sank -5.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.09% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PIRS rose by +1.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -69.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3107. In addition, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -70.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PIRS starting from KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P, who purchase 10,000 shares at the price of $0.85 back on May 25. After this action, KIRITSY CHRISTOPHER P now owns 20,000 shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $8,500 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PIRS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-167.84 for the present operating margin

+89.27 for the gross margin

The net margin for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -128.47. The total capital return value is set at -81.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -63.52. Equity return is now at value -63.74, with -26.80 for asset returns.

Based on Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS), the company’s capital structure generated 46.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.93. Total debt to assets is 13.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 43.84. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.84.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.68 and the total asset turnover is 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.01.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (PIRS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.