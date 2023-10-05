An In-Depth Look at Daqo New Energy Corp ADR’s (DQ) Stock Performance

The stock of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has seen a -9.52% decrease in the past week, with a -24.17% drop in the past month, and a -27.26% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.74% for DQ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.82% for DQ’s stock, with a -33.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ) is 2.10x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DQ is 0.52. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The average price recommended by analysts for Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) is $43.41, which is $15.93 above the current market price. The public float for DQ is 74.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 5.17% of that float. On October 05, 2023, DQ’s average trading volume was 854.33K shares.

DQ) stock’s latest price update

Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (NYSE: DQ)’s stock price has plunge by -4.48relation to previous closing price of 28.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -9.52% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. InvestorPlace reported 2023-10-03 that Solar stocks have been under pressure in 2023 as the global energy landscape has shifted. The resurgence of fossil fuels, especially natural gas, has made renewable energy sources less competitive and attractive.

Analysts’ Opinion of DQ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DQ stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for DQ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DQ in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $32 based on the research report published on September 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DQ Trading at -20.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DQ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares sank -22.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -26.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DQ fell by -9.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -40.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.12. In addition, Daqo New Energy Corp ADR saw -28.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DQ

Equity return is now at value 23.30, with 15.04 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Daqo New Energy Corp ADR (DQ) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.