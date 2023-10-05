An In-Depth Look at Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR’s (BVN) Stock Performance

The stock of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) has seen a -4.98% decrease in the past week, with a -4.19% drop in the past month, and a 10.03% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.03% for BVN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.03% for BVN’s stock, with a 3.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

The price-to-earnings ratio for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) is 19.32x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BVN is 0.56. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) is $10.26, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for BVN is 253.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.63% of that float. On October 05, 2023, BVN’s average trading volume was 1.57M shares.

BVN) stock’s latest price update

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN)’s stock price has plunge by -1.96relation to previous closing price of 8.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.98% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-10-04 that Buenaventura (BVN) suspends mining operations at its Tajo Norte Mine for up to three years.

Analysts’ Opinion of BVN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BVN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BVN by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BVN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $10.30 based on the research report published on September 21, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BVN Trading at -1.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BVN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.11%, as shares sank -4.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BVN fell by -4.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.37% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.42. In addition, Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR saw 7.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BVN

Equity return is now at value 3.52, with 2.37 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.