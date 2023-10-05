AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.18 compared to its previous closing price of 83.08. However, the company has seen a gain of 5.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Zacks Investment Research reported 2023-09-06 that AMN, ARR and CFBK have been added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List on September 6, 2023.

AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (NYSE: AMN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for AMN is at 0.39. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AMN is $107.67, which is $20.29 above the current market price. The public float for AMN is 37.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 12.57% of that float. The average trading volume for AMN on October 05, 2023 was 595.97K shares.

AMN’s Market Performance

AMN stock saw an increase of 5.51% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.48% and a quarterly increase of -19.64%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.69% for AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.98% for AMN’s stock, with a -7.99% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AMN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for AMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $104 based on the research report published on August 04, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMN Trading at -2.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.69%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +0.91% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMN rose by +5.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.89. In addition, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. saw -15.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMN starting from Jones Daphne E, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $109.57 back on Jun 14. After this action, Jones Daphne E now owns 7,799 shares of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., valued at $109,570 using the latest closing price.

FOLETTA MARK G, the Director of AMN Healthcare Services Inc., sale 1,458 shares at $88.78 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21, which means that FOLETTA MARK G is holding 8,073 shares at $129,441 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMN

Equity return is now at value 35.36, with 11.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMN Healthcare Services Inc. (AMN) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.