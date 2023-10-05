American Coastal Insurance Corp’s (ACIC) Stock: A -1.56% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) has gone down by -15.55% for the week, with a 0.13% rise in the past month and a 82.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.57% for ACIC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.56% for ACIC’s stock, with a 83.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ACIC is -0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for ACIC is $1.90, which is $8.78 above the current price. The public float for ACIC is 19.48M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACIC on October 05, 2023 was 416.22K shares.

ACIC) stock’s latest price update

American Coastal Insurance Corp (NASDAQ: ACIC)’s stock price has plunge by 6.19relation to previous closing price of 7.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -15.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Motley Fool reported 2023-09-28 that The company is floating a new common stock issue. It will do so with an at-the-market offering of up to 8 million shares.

ACIC Trading at 5.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.31%, as shares surge +5.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACIC fell by -15.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1,440.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.69. In addition, American Coastal Insurance Corp saw 612.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACIC starting from DAVIS KERN MICHAEL, who purchase 2,000 shares at the price of $7.62 back on Sep 20. After this action, DAVIS KERN MICHAEL now owns 291,644 shares of American Coastal Insurance Corp, valued at $15,230 using the latest closing price.

HOOD III WILLIAM H., the Director of American Coastal Insurance Corp, purchase 13,389 shares at $7.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 25, which means that HOOD III WILLIAM H. is holding 369,663 shares at $99,594 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACIC

Equity return is now at value -225.42, with -37.26 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, American Coastal Insurance Corp (ACIC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.